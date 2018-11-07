The Coats for All program is underway in 100 Mile House.

The public is being asked to donate winter clothing which will be in turn given to those who need it in the community. The program is being run this year by the outreach team from St. Timothy’s Anglican Church and the 100 Mile United Church.

Annie McKave is with the outreach program, and says that clothing can be dropped off at the laundromat in Owen Square. “We’ll be collecting them right up to the end of November. If the items are clean and washed, please mark them so he doesn’t have to put them through the laundromat. Then we pick them up and distribute them throughout town where folks in need can pick them up.”

McKave says there is a special need for children’s items.

The items will be distributed at several locations, including the 100 Mile Food Bank, the Womens Center, Loaves and Fishes, South Cariboo Health center, the Canadian Mental Health Office, the Friendship Center, and the Cariboo Family Enrichment Center, as well as the Canim Lake band.

The Coats for all program got its start in 1998.