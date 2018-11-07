A 23-year-old man who is charged with second-degree murder has been remanded in custody after making his first court appearance on Wednesday by video in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

Kyle Gilpin was arrested shortly after RCMP said they were called on Oct. 19th to a residence at the Alexis First Nation where they discovered an adult male deceased.

Justice Peter Whyte agreed to Crown’s request of a publication ban.

Gilpin is also charged with one count of obstructing the course of justice and utter threats of death or bodily harm.

He will appear in Court again by video on Wednesday, Nov. 28.