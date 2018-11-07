School District 27’s acclaimed Trustee for Zone 3 will serve as Board Chair after Tuesday’s inaugural meeting.

Trustees took an oath of office after a First Nations traditional welcome by the Williams Lake Indian Band and the singing of the national anthem by Grade 10 Lake City Secondary student Ethan Schultz-Anderson.

An Election of Officers of the Board then followed with Willow MacDonald elected as Board Chair.

“I’m pretty excited moving forward,” MacDonald said.

“I have a vision of how we can create a better organization working with our partners at the table and I’m looking forward to forging great relationships. I think seeing where we have come from and the challenges that we have faced in the past feeds or informs my vision of where we want to go as a new Board in the future.”

Zone 4 Trustee Ciel Patenaude was elected as Board Vice-Chair.

Five out of the seven Trustees are new to the Board.

“I’m really excited to utilize the new talents on the board,” MacDonald adds.

“I’m so happy to see all of these strong, intelligent, informed women work together so that we can create a vision of where we want our school district to go, and have that filter down into our leadership group, into our executive, into our principals and vice principals, and the teachers and the support staff so our kids, the only reason that we’re here, can have a great school experience and learn lots.”

Trustees for School District 27 are as follows:

Zone 1 (Bridge Lake, Forest Grove, Buffalo Creek, Horse Lake): Linda Martens

Zone 2 (108 Mile, Lac La Hache): Mary Forbes

Zone 3 (District of 100 Mile House): Willow MacDonald

Zone 4 (150 Mile, Big Lake, Horsefly, Likely): Ciel Patenaude

Zone 5 (Williams Lake Fringe): Angie Delainey

Zone 6 (City of Williams Lake): Alexis Forseille

Zone 7 (Chilcotin): Anne Kohut