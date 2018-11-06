A fire Monday night destroyed a house on Upper Houseman road northeast of 100 Mile House.

100 Mile Fire chief Roger Hollander says Fire/Rescue responded to a call for assistance from the Forest Grove Fire Department after 11 pm, and that the structure was fully involved when crews arrived.

He says says with good teamwork the combined crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and save several other buildings that were close by.

Hollander says there were no injuries, and the cause is not known at this time.