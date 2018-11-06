RCMP say charges have been laid in what has now been deemed a homicide at Alexis Creek First Nation last month.

23-year-old Kyle Tyler Gilpin is charged with second-degree murder.

North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a news release that Gilpin is also charged with attempting to obstruct the course of justice and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

“Gilpin was arrested shortly after the homicide and has remained in custody,” Saunderson said.

“Gilpin is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday (November 7) in connection with all three charges.”

A court services online search shows Gilpin has no prior criminal charges or convictions in BC.

Alexis Creek RCMP was called to a residence at Redstone on Friday, Oct. 19 and upon attendance discovered an adult male deceased. Because the death appeared suspicious in nature, RCMP said they called for assistance from North District Major Crime.