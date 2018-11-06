Cariboo Regional District (CRD) residents are being asked to reimagine their libraries.

Manager of Communications, Emily Epp says they’re asking people to provide feedback through what is being called ‘Re-imagine Your Library Campaign” as they look towards the next strategic plan for all of their libraries.

“This is going to gather together feedback from the public on what they like about our libraries, what they would like to see improved, as well as feedback from our own staff, and then help set the direction and focus for how our library services will develop for the next few years.”

Epp says as well as an online survey the CRD will have a question of the week series display board at their libraries and also on Facebook in which people can provide feedback.

Feedback will be accepted from now until December 31, 2018, with the CRD in the new year focusing on compiling it and developing a plan for the future.

The Cariboo Regional District has 15 libraries throughout the region including 3 main branches in 100 Mile, Quesnel, and Williams Lake.

“We’ve done similar smaller processes in the past, but currently our library network doesn’t have a strategic plan,” Epps says.

“This is something that all libraries throughout the province of BC are working towards so we’re starting this campaign so that we can have that focus direction for all of our CRD libraries going forward.”