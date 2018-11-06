The new District Council in 100 Mile House became official this afternoon.

Three are returning council members, including Mayor Mitch Campsall, and Councillors Dave Mingo and Ralph Fossum, with two new council members, Maureen Pinkney and Christopher Pettman.

Pastor Clint Lang delivered the invocation before the council was sworn in, saying “The community has placed their trust in you to collectively set the course for the future of 100 Mile House. In days of economic and social uncertainty, this is certainly a daunting task and I know that none of you take this responsibility lightly.”

Also in attendance were Chief Helen Henderson and Councillors from the Canim Lake Band, as well as CRD Chair Margo Wagner.

Mayor Campsall says “We have very diverse council, more diverse than other councils, and a great team, and that there will be disagreements but teamwork is very important.”

The new council will have a planning session in the new year, to chart the course for the next four years.