100 Mile House RCMP report it was an uneventful halloween this year, as compared to some, with only a few disturbances over the spooky season.

Sometime overnight October 30, thieves broke into the construction site at Highway 97 and Canim-Hendrix road and stole 2 small Honda generators. Thieves also stole a water pump from a business on Tatton station road sometime overnight on November 2nd.

October 31st there was a report of two vehicles being operated in an unsafe manner on the highway in 100 Mile.

Both drivers and other witnesses attended the detachment. A dodge pick up and a grey Equinox were involved.

Police ask anyone with any information on any of these incidents to call the 100 Mile House detachment, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.