An Edmonton man, convicted of Dangerous Driving Causing Death and Hit and Run back in 2014, will go to trial in Williams Lake next year.

32-year old Derrick O’Connor is due back in court on March 4th to face new charges.

He was arrested by Williams Lake RCMP back in August.

The crown says he was driving an RV erratically and tailgating another vehicle on Highway 97.

He is then accused of confronting a man at the McLeese Lake General Store who told him to “slow down” and slapping him in the face.

Police say O’Connor then got back into his vehicle and drove the RV into a barbed wire fence on a nearby property.

He’s charged with one count each of Assault, Operating a Motor Vehicle While Disqualified and Breach of Probation.