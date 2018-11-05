(With files from Sawyer Bogdan-MyPGNow)

A Drumheller, Alberta judge has sentenced a repeat animal abuser from Quesnel to 90 days in jail.

25-year old Catherine Adams also received two years probation that will include counselling after she was found guilty in February of Animal Cruelty and Willfully Causing Pain, Suffering or Injury to an Animal.

Her sentencing was postponed in August after Judge Judith Shriar said she was too emotional to sentence someone who showed an “astonishing lack of reasoning ability” and was “not taking this process seriously.”

Nine malnourished horses, 25 dogs and 17 birds were seized in 2015 from a property Adams shared with her mother, Karin, near Hanna, northeast of Calgary.

Charges against her mother in this case were dismissed.

Both were convicted near Houston, BC back in 2015 when a total of 53 animals were seized from a property in that community and part of their sentencing was a 20-year ban from owning animals.

Karin Adams is set to go on trial in Red Deer after the SPCA seized eight dogs from a hotel room in July.

And the BC SPCA is recommending charges against both after 16 dogs were seized from a property in Quesnel over the Canada Day long weekend.