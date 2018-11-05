A potential gas leak turned into a sewage leak for 100 Mile Fire Rescue.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander says they were called to a business on First Avenue yesterday (Sunday) afternoon…

“We took some precautions and evacuated the Lordco Auto Parts in town here and once we determined that it was a sewer leak, we allowed the folks back into work and we were able to contact public works inside the District of 100 Mile here, and they were able to respond and do the best that they could do.”

Hollander says the call came in between 3-30 and 3-45.

He says Fortis also attended to make sure that everything was OK.

Hollander says the staff did the right thing by calling them because he says it’s always better to be safe when it comes to a potential gas leak.