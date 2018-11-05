Unusually wet.

That’s the best way to describe the weather in the Cariboo to start the month of November.

Environment Canada’s Bobby Sekhon says Quesnel has already had almost three times the amount of rain it normally gets…

“So far this month through Quesnel we’ve received about 63 millimeters of rain. In terms of the average rainfall for November it’s only 22 millimeters, so it’s quite above normal. Now Williams Lake has had about 33 millimeters of rain so far this month, and the average rainfall for November is about 14, so again a lot higher there.”

Sekhon says October was quite dry and then a couple of systems came through and dropped some rain.

Looking forward, Sekhon says he doesn’t expect those rainfall numbers to get much higher…

“Tonight, especially through Quesnel, you might see a couple of centimeters of snow overnight. The band should remain mostly north of Williams Lake, so not as much accumulation in Williams Lake. In terms of the week shaping up, once these flurries move out on Tuesday morning we’re actually going to build a ridge of high pressure, but also along with that we’re going to start to see Arctic air start to come through as well, which will give below normal temperatures for this time of year as we get into mid week.”

Sekhon says basically the rain will be replaced by snow, at least for the next week and a half or so.