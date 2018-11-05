A date for sentencing has been set for a Williams Lake man who pleaded guilty to a New Year’s Day assault.

27-year old Blake Johny is due back in Supreme Court on January 14th.

Johny pleaded guilty to one count each of Aggravated Assault and Attempted Robbery back in September.

The charges are in connection with an incident at a convenience store on Mackenzie Avenue.

Williams Lake RCMP say a man was getting out of his vehicle when he was approached by two people, and that one of them demanded his keys.

He refused and a struggle ensued.

Police say the victim was injured after one of the suspects used an edged weapon on him.

RCMP say the suspect did eventually get the keys and after rummaging through the men’s vehicle, fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for stab wounds.

The charges against the second suspect were stayed.