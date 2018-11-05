The 100 Mile House Patrol of the Canadian Rangers began training with new rifles over the weekend.

Over three days, the 100 Mile Rangers conducted handling drills and an introductory shoot with the new rifles. The patrol is one of the first in BC to receive the new C-19 rifle, which replaces the venerable Enfield 303 rifles that the Rangers have used for over 60 years.

The Canadian Rangers provide lightly equipped, self sufficient, mobile forces in support of Canadian Armed Forces sovereignty and domestic operation tasks.

The 100 Mile House Patrol was formed in 1993 and is part of the 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group. They have assisted in many area emergencies over the years including searches and assisting the armed forces during the 2017 wildfires.