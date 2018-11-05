The 100 Mile House Wranglers split the difference in their games this weekend.

Fridays home game against the Castlegar Rebels ended 5-3 for 100 mile , with goals by Messier, Long, Hilton, Page, and Carr. Wrangler goalie Jakob Gullmes stopped 28 shots.

Saturdays game took the Wranglers to Summerland taking on the Steam. The Steam broke a tie game in the 3rd, winning 4-3. Garrett Hilton scored two of the three Wrangler goals, and Benjamin Keon with the other. Moon and Gullmes were in goal, stopping 31 shots.

The next game for the Wranglers is at home against the Nelson Leafs on November 10th.