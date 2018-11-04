A UTV is missing after a break and enter Sunday morning to a business on Mackenzie Ave in Williams Lake.

“In the early hours RCMP responded to a report of a possible stolen ATV that was in the area of Pinchbeck Street,” Cst. Sam Nakatsu said in a news release.

“The ATV was in the area and it appeared the driver was unable to turn on the headlights.”

Nakatsu said upon attending the area RCMP learned that there was a break and enter to Gordo’s Rent-All.

“Thieves broke into the building and stole a 2018 Kawasaki Teryx 4, Blue in color.”

In a Facebook post Gordo’s Rent-All asked the public to keep their eyes open for the UTV.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477. Crime Stoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestoppers.com.