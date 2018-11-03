Dragon Lake - S Hwy 97, at Sales Rd, about 10 km south of Quesnel, looking south. -DriveBC

Snow could be soon be following Environment Canada’s soggy forecast for the Cariboo.

“On Thursday we’re going to get a little bit of a northerly flow and some Arctic air coming down from the north which will give us a little of cooler temperatures,” meteorologist Colin Tam said.

“We have a bit of a feature moving through so we may see some flurries.”

Tam said another 10 mm of rain is expected for today, Saturday Nov. 3.

“The Cariboo this October has gotten about 26 millimeters of rain and usually for the month 41 millimeters is normal,” Tam said.

“Meanwhile for Prince George, we got 19 millimeters for October and the normal is 63.”

Highway alerts are in currently in effect due to snowfall or rainfall warnings for: