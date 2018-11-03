A whirlwind of countless hours, dedication, and passion in the quest to become 2019 Miss Rodeo Canada concluded Friday for six contestants from across the country including 2017 Williams Lake Stampede Queen Kaylee Billyboy.

After three days of horsemanship, written exams, public speaking, and modeling in the competition held at Red Deer, Alberta, Jaden Holle of High River, Alberta has been crowned 2019 Miss Rodeo Canada.

The organization said on its’ Facebook page before the crowning Friday evening it is proud of all the contestants and urged them no matter where they go in this world to continue to represent the sport of rodeo and continue to be the kind and humble women that they are.

“I gave it some thought after my great year that I was able to represent the City and go all over the place, and take part in so many events,” Billyboy told my CaribooNow this summer in running for Miss Rodeo Canada.

“I have the support of the City and the Stampede Association, and then I also have quite a big following on Facebook and whatnot. My friends and family are a big support and I’m sure people within the community of Williams Lake will support me as well.”