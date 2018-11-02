A 108 Mile Ranch company will be supplying the medals for the upcoming World Para Nordic Skiing Championships in Prince George.

Ultimate Promotions has been in business 45 years and was honoured to have been chosen to be the medal supplier and to support an international event happening so close. Owner Craig Davidiuk explains how the company was selected.

The medals were designed by Andi Mortenson of Epic designs, and Davidiuk says the design had slight changes made so it works as a medal. Davidiuk says they have also created the event collector pins that will be sold at Canadian Tire in Prince George.

The World Para Nordic Championships take place every two years after the Paralympic games. They are being held in Prince George from February 15-24th. Over 20 nations will be competing.