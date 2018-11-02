X gender identity is now recognized on BC Government issued ID.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a news release that since last summer government has been working on changes to changes to government documents in recognition and respect of people who do not identify as male or female.

“Including the X gender designation on key ID is an important step in this,” Dix said.

The option came into effect Nov. 1, 2018, following the work of the Ministries of Health, Citizens’ Services, and Attorney General who are also exploring the next steps required to move to a non-medical model of gender identification to advance equity and inclusivity.

“As a trans individual, I know from personal experience that having identification documents that reflect who I am positively affects my access to education, employment, housing, healthcare and much more,” said Gwen Haworth, trans community member and Trans Care BC project manager.

“I’m grateful that the Province is taking this action and confident that it will benefit many British Columbians and their families.”