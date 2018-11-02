The City of Williams Lake will be putting forward an application for a $25,000 grant to the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund to support evacuation route and re-entry planning as a strategic priority in 2019.

Council supported the motion this week.

Mayor Walt Cobb said Tuesday there were some serious issues in 2017, and that while there has been a lot of work going on for fire-smarting one of the things that came to light was the evacuation.

“The fact that we couldn’t go north when we wanted to to start with the evacuation-we ended up having to get permission to go through 100 Mile,” he said.

“So what we want to do is identify all of the roads within the area and make sure they’re marked so if this should happen again we’ve got clear direction on how people can get out of town safely.”

If the request is successful, Cobb said he does not anticipate it will take long to identify the roads.

“What will take more time is to get signage done so that we’ll know and they’ll be a specific kind of signing so if you’re evacuated it’ll be easy to identify.”

Director of Development Services, Leah Hartley said in a report that in 2017 the City implemented a full-scale evacuation caused by wildfires and loss of highway access and while successful it identified the need for additional evacuation route measures during an event of this size.

The funding would support the proposed Evacuation Route Planning program which would expand upon the existing Emergency Plan with the following components to be developed (budget dependent) in close coordination with EMBC and RCMP: