A date has been set for a Preliminary Inquiry for one of two people charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Quesnel.

43-year old Dawn Gunanoot is due back in court on April 11th of next year.

33-year old Nathan Doucette, the co-accused in this case, will be back in court on November 13th to fix a date.

Both are now charged with Assault and Break and Enter with intent to commit an Indictable Offence.

Originally they were facing one count of Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

The charges are in connection with the death of a female last year.

Quesnel RCMP say they were called to the 800 block of Front Street at around 4 a.m. on October 1st, 2017 for a report of an assault on a male and a female.

Police originally arrested the female victim for breaching a court imposed condition and took her into custody.

There she was examined by Emergency Health Services and subsequently taken to hospital, where she was then transferred to a larger hospital.

She was pronounced deceased the following morning.

The victim’s name has not been released.

RCMP were cleared of any wrongdoing in her death by an Independent Investigation Office.