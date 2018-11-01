A new Recycle BC depot will open in Quesnel on December 1st.

The city, along with the Cariboo Regional District, made the announcement today in a joint news release.

It will be located near the landfill, and will be a controlled site with an attendant and residents will be able to recycle a broader range of packaging and paper recyclables.

As this new site opens, the current drop-off depots will close on November 29th at the West Park Mall, Maple Park Mall, Sani-loop and the Quesnel landfill.

The changes are a response to stricter contamination rules in China, which is the destination of most of the province’s recyclables.

The release also states that there will be no changes to the existing curbside collection for City residents.