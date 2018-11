Coming off a 5-0 win last weekend against the Summerland Steam, the 7-5-1 100 Mile Wranglers are home and away once again with two games this weekend.

They take on the visiting Castlegar Rebels Friday night at the South Cariboo Recreation Center.

Saturday, the Wranglers are on the road to play the Steam once again, this time at the Summerland Arena.

The Wranglers are in third place in the Doug Birks Division, behind first place Revelstoke, and second place Sicamous.