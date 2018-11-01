Ten new temporary and extreme weather shelter spaces will be available in 100 Mile House this winter.

The spaces are being made available by the provincial government in 65 communities in the province as part of a partnership of the ministry of municipal affairs and housing, and municipalities and outreach services. 1400 temporary shelter spaces and 750 extreme weather response shelter spaces are being made available province wide.

The additional spaces will be available from November 1st to march 31st, and will open when a community issues an extreme weather alert.

The temporary and extreme shelter spaces will be located at the health center in 100 Mile House.