The Quesnel Community Foundation is kicking off it’s annual fundraising campaign today.

Chair Mary Sjostrom says it will continue until December 7th and she says they are once again trying to match an anonymous donation of 50-thousand dollars…

“So for every dollar that comes in, the fund will match that up to 50 thousand dollars. We’ve been really fortunate the last couple of years that we’ve exceeded that amount, but we’re just really hoping that people will realize the importance of the foundation and some of the good work that is being done in the community.”

Sjostrom says the endowment fund continues to grow…

“Just to give folks an idea of our humble starting of 50-thousand dollars from the BC Winter Games and matching funds from the City and the Vancouver Foundation, we’ve now grown to over 2.7 million dollars in that period of time since 2001. We’ve had a great year. This year,including the sponsors and in-kind donations, we’ve exceeded over 189-thousand dollars.”

More importantly, Sjostrom says that has allowed them to help out a lot of groups in the community…

“We gave out 68 thousand in grants to 15 different projects, and those are projects out in the community, in the region, as well as in the city. And in addition to that we gave out 10 thousand dollars in bursaries and scholarships, and an additional 39-hundred in agency funds that went to Island Mountain Arts and our Quesnel Museum. So every dollar that we raise stays in the community, and then we in turn allocate it out to various projects.”

Sjostrom says people can donate by going to their website at www.quesnelfoundation.ca.

She says they can also mail in a donation or call her in person.