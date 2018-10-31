A series of meetings have been held on the topic and tomorrow night is Quesnel’s turn.

It will take place between 7 and 9 o’clock at the Best Western Tower Inn downtown.

Debbie Strang is the Quesnel Health Services Administrator…

“It’s focused on a few questions, so what we’re looking to hear from the public is What’s working in this community around heart health ? What’s working well ? and What can we do better ? So it’s really getting feedback from people that use the services to help us gear any transitions or transformations we need to make to that service.”

Strang says a consultant will take all of the information gathered in all of the communities they cover and issue a report that will then be reviewed by the Northern Health Board, and shared with staff and physicians to possibly make changes to make the system better.

She says they have these meetings every two years…

“Some that we’ve done in the past have been around cancer care, mental health substance use, men’s health, I think the last one was growing up healthy in Northern BC, so this is just another piece of the ongoing consultations they do.”

Those who can’t make tomorrow night’s meeting in person can also take part in an on-line survey.