Halloween is one of the busiest nights of the year on our city streets.

Young, excitable children going door to door may not always look twice before crossing the roads.

That’s why ICBC is encouraging motorists to be extra cautious when driving this evening.

Road Safety and Community Co-Ordinator for ICBC, Ingrid Brakop reminds motorists to drop their speed below the speed limit in residential areas, scan the area as your driving, do not pass a slow or stopped vehicle, don’t roll through stop signs at intersections, come to a complete stop, look around and be extra diligent.

Brakop also has a reminder for pedestrians to help keep them safe.

“Wear reflective clothing or pick up a reflector, put a reflector on your dog if you’re a dog walker, and when it comes to costumes to make sure your child’s fits properly and has some reflective gear on it as well”.

Last Halloween ICBC said there were 950 crashes resulting in 280 injuries in B.C.