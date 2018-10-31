Crews with Cantex Okanagan Construction Ltd. will be preparing the Highway 97 construction project south of Williams Lake for winter shutdown as cooler temperatures will not allow for the completion of the remaining work.

“The first layer of asphalt paving for this four-laning project was recently completed, but the remaining paving, or “top lift”, cannot take place until warmer temperatures return late next spring,” the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a media release.

“Two paved lanes will remain open throughout the project area this fall and winter. Although drivers may see four paved lanes, not all of the safety elements are completed to allow these additional lanes to be used at this time.”

The remaining four to six weeks of work required to complete the project includes paving completion, installation of additional guardrails and signage, as well as grass seeding and landscaping.

“People’s patience is appreciated while this work is carried out,” the Ministry added.

“Drivers are reminded that even though work will soon be halting for the season, they should obey the posted speed and use caution while traveling through the work area.”