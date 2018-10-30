Penalties will be going up 20% for drivers who the BC Government says puts people at risk through excessive speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving.

Effective November 1st, penalties will increase under the Driver Risk Premium (DRP) and the Driver Penalty Point Premium (DPP) which are insurance penalties drivers must pay to ICBC in addition to the fine they must pay for the original violation.

“Reckless drivers put others at risk, and they’re contributing to the rise in crashes we’re seeing on our roads,” said Attorney General, David Eby in a news release.

“To help make our roads safer and hold people accountable, we’re bringing in higher penalties for drivers who engage in dangerous behavior behind the wheel.”

The Government estimates there are about 66,000 drivers who pay one of the premiums and said revenue generated from these penalties will ‘help offset overall basis insurance so that safer drivers are not paying for the risky driving decisions of others.”

The Driver Penalty Point premium currently ranges from $175 for four points to $24,000 for 50 or more points. With the 20% increase starting Nov. 1, 2018, these penalties will go up to $210 for four points and $28,800 for 50 or more points.

“Penalties will increase by 20% again on Nov. 1, 2019, to keep in line with previous increases in basic premiums,” Government stated.

“Based on the increases, ICBC expects to collect $26 million in penalties in 2019, $32 million in 2020, and $36 million in 2021 (fiscal year from April to March).”