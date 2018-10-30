Many hugs were shared after a Williams Lake City Councillor said goodbye after ten years of service.

“I’m feeling wonderful. I have no angst. I feel really great,” Sue Zacharias said after delivering a farewell speech Tuesday evening before Council.

“It’s just great timing for me. I’ve got lots on the go and I still want to be involved in the community, but I don’t want to have to make a commitment for every Tuesday night anymore.”

Zacharias said some of the highlights for her over the years have been the Truth and Reconciliation Commission led by Chief Justice Murray Sinclair, the Toop/Hwy 97 Four Laning and Re-Configuration Project, the completion of South Lakeside Drive, the stormwater phases of the River Valley Storm Sewer Projects, the Community Forest Partnership with the City and the Williams Lake Indian Band, building relationships with local First Nations governments, and the Sam Ketcham Pool referendum.

She said she will be staying happily involved in the community and hopes to serve it if needed in projects such as the indoor turf facility.

“I think the citizens of Williams Lake have given a strong endorsement to the work that’s being done and the two new Councillors that have been added will add a lot of depth and breadth to the Council-they’re very strong voices in the community, so I’m looking forward to seeing what the Council will do over the next four years,” Zacharias said noting that she hopes Council will continue with where they’ve left off and will continue to develop with the community a long-term, multi-asset investment plan.

“I think it will be wonderful.”

Councilors agreed that Zacharias has been an inspiration and wished her and her family all the best.

“We learned a lot from every single person that has been on this Council, you especially and I’ve known you for a long time,” Craig Smith said to Zacharias.

“So it was nice to be around that same table as you.”