Fireworks will once again light up the Halloween skies over Forest Grove tonight.

The show has been an annual event in Forest Grove for over 20 years. Ron Lister with the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department, says the performance will be about 40 minutes long. “The last few years we’ve actually hired somebody to do the fireworks for us because we’ve run out of licenced people to do it, especially since Bob Felker passed away.”

The fireworks start at 730 tonight at the Forest Grove community hall. There will be hot dogs, hot chocolate and coffee by donation. Lister says, “Every penny we get goes back into the fireworks for next year.”