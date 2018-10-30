RCMP in Ashcroft continue to investigate two motor vehicle incidents that resulted in fatalities on Highway 97 near Clinton last week.

On Thursday, Oct. 25 at approximately 4:50 pm Clinton RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer unit and an SUV on Highway 97 near the intersection of Pavilion Rd. in Clinton.

“It appears the SUV may have failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with the highway and pulled out in front of the semi truck which collided with the drivers’ side and subsequently killed the elderly driver,” said BC RCMP Traffic Services Cpl. Mike Halskov

“It appears there may have been some type of medical issue just prior to this collision on the part of the SUV driver that might have contributed to this collision. However, that still remains under investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident who hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact Central Interior Traffic Services in Ashcroft.

A second collision occurred just hours later, and Halskov said Clinton RCMP received the report just after midnight on Friday, Oct. 26 of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer unit near Chasm Road.

“The driver of the pickup truck was deceased on scene and the semi-truck caught fire as a result of this collision,” Halskov said.

“It appears that the driver of the pickup truck might have crossed the center line and collided head-on with the semi.”

Road conditions were not believed to be a factor, however, Halskov notes that alcohol has not been ruled out.

Central Interior Traffic Services and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate.