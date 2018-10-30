Garrett Hilton led the scoring for the 100 Mile Wranglers Saturday night on home ice, as they took down the Summerland Steam 5-0.
Hilton scored three, with Aidan Morrison and Harley Bootsma also scoring one apiece. The Wranglers stopped a total of 35 shots.
The 7-5-1 Wranglers hit the ice next this Saturday at home against Castlegar.
Hat trick for Hilton as the Wranglers Cool Down the Steam
