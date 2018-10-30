It’s a fireworks fundraiser that grew from a fire call.

In 2013 the Mcleese Lake Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call from the Kaufman family saying that a three or four kilometer fire was burning right through the middle of their Soda Creek Ranch.

President of the Mcleese Lake Volunteer Fire Department Ian Hicks takes it from there.

‘We went running down there with our fire truck and just tried to do whatever we could. We ended up there until midnight running around putting out hot spots and after that, they were so impressed they said when we do our fireworks we’re just going let you collect a boot drive or whatever and that’s how it kinda got started”.

This past Saturday the Soda Creek Corn Field fireworks show was put on helping the Mcleese Lake Volunteer Fire Department raise over three thousand dollars which will be used to go towards their new fire hall.