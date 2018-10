100 Mile RCMP say a driver swerving to avoid a deer on Highway 97 was the cause of a single vehicle accident yesterday morning.

The incident happened near Lac La Hache, at about 11:20 AM. The driver swerved to avoid the deer and went into the ditch, rolling over. Police and emergency crews responded.

The male driver was taken to hospital for minor injuries, and the Chevrolet pickup truck was towed out, The highway was not closed and was cleared by 1 PM.