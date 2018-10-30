The Stand Up For The North Committee is holding an information session at 6-30 at the Rec Centre on Thursday (Nov 1st) night.

Spokesperson Peter Ewart explains what will happen…

“There is going to be a slide show on proportional representation on the referendum itself, and also on the three choices going into what the three choices would mean. Then I am going to make a presentation on just some basic fact checking things, especially as to how proportional representation, what it will mean for the rural areas of the province like ours, like up here in the Central Interior and the north, and the benefits that it can bring to the voting process here for everyone.”

Ewart says one of the main benefits under proportional representation for mixed member and rural-urban especially, is that you can vote for more than just one MLA…

“What that means is instead of having a regional monopoly where one party basically gets all the seats, despite the fact that a substantial amount of people vote for other parties as exists right now, is that you would be able to vote for both local MLA’s as well as regional MLA’s, and what that will translate into in practice, is that it will mean that pretty much all the time we will have representation in government and the opposition.”

Ewart says that way if you local MLA isn’t to your liking or doesn’t share your politics, you have the option of going to a regional candidate to look after your concerns or take them to the legislature.