Merritt Shuttle Bus Service is looking to take over Greyhound runs in the Cariboo.

Director of Operations for Merritt Shuttle Bus Services, Gene Field, says they are hoping to be ready to roll come November 15th.

The plan is to operate three times a week, Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.

“The reason why did I did it this way, Field said, because I knew the winter months would probably be pretty slow and we wanted to see what kind of response we got. And if it turns out that we are really busy and we do need daily runs then I can just apply to the PT board and say we’re now gonna make from Monday to Friday”.

Field says they’ll be using 22 passenger shuttle buses that are wheelchair accessible and will be running from Merritt to Prince George, Prince George to Langley, Merritt to Langley and also Merritt to Kelowna.

Merritt Shuttle Bus Services has a pickup and drop off site picked for riders in 100 Mile House and are looking for ones in Williams Lake and Quesnel.