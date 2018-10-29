There were widespread power outages throughout the Cariboo over the weekend.

BC Hydro spokesperson Bob Gammer says they happened late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Gammer says Quesnel was by far the hardest hit…

“We had 32-hundred customers out. That was the peak very early on Sunday morning. Outages started at around twenty after twelve and we had most back on by about 4-30 in the morning. We had another 400 in about ten locations around the Quesnel area. Most of those were back on before lunchtime, and the very last customers were back on by about quarter after six in the evening.”

Gammer says there were also four outages in the Williams Lake area…

“Hanceville was the hardest hit, 45 customers out on Saturday night but we had them back on just before midnight. Dog Creek had ten customers on Sunday morning and they were back on by about twenty to eleven in the morning and then right in the Williams Lake area we had seven customers out. The last was back on by 8 o’clock Sunday night.”

And he says 100 Mile House also had it’s fair share of outages…

“The worst of it was north of Green Lake Road. 1160 customers were out on Sunday morning for about two and a half hours from just after midnight til 2-43 am, and then we also had seven customers out on Dempsey Lake South Road from just before 8 in the morning and they were cleaned up by two in the afternoon on Sunday.”

Gammer says in all of these cases the cause of the outages was trees coming down on power lines during the windstorm that hit the region.