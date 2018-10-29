(Files By Cole Kelly-MyPGNow.com)

The announcement of Greyhound revoking its routes was a “one-two punch” for Northern BC.

In September of 2017, Greyhound said it would be applying to eliminate service along six routes in Northern BC, the province followed up by launching BC Bus North in June, to make up for the majority of the lost services.

Then in July, Greyhound Canada dealt the second blow by announcing a full withdrawal of passenger and freight intercity bus service from Western Canada and parts of Ontario, subsequently removing the ten remaining routes in BC’s northern region.

“It was a disappointing decision and it left us in the Western provinces scrambling. But I think there is still good news for people in BC, I’m pleased to say that when Greyhound pulls out there still will be safe, affordable and reliable bus transportation in the province,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

According to her, the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) has been over-seeing a fast-tracked application process for interested parties to open bus services. By the end of this year, 83% of the lost routes will be covered.

That still leaves a significant gap in transportation for some communities.

The eight routes unaccounted for include Cache Creek to Kamloops, Kamloops to Valemount, Valemount to the BC/Alberta border, Dawson Creek to the BC/Alberta border, Salmo to Creston, Cranbrook to the BC/Alberta Border Fort Nelson up to the Yukon Border and the Hope to Princeton route.

Trevena said she is working with communities and private sector providers to cover the 17% of routes yet unaccounted for.