A Quesnel woman, responsible for a couple of break-ins, has now been sentenced in Provincial Court.

38-year old Samantha Godwin received a suspended sentence and three years probation after pleading guilty to one count each of Break and Enter and Theft Under $5,000.

Godwin was arrested back in May of 2017 following a break-in on Hesketh Road.

RCMP also charged her with an incident that happened earlier that month in the Richbar area.