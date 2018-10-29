Quesnel’s 24th annual Business Excellence Awards were held on Saturday night at the Seniors Centre.

Donna Jacobson was named Business Person of the Year.

Jacobson is the owner of Spa Rivier.

Below is a list of the other winners….

Home based business : Chow Now food And Services

Employee of the year : Amanda Heidema – Johnston Meier Insurance

Community Inclusion: Dairy Queen

Community Spirit : Dave Plant – Quesnel Curling Club

Customer Service: Andrea Grant – Parrallel Health

Tourism Excellence: The Occidental

New business of the year: LaBelle Called Fromagerie

Business of the Year – under 10 employees: Long Table Grocery

Business of the Year- over 10 employees: Barkerville Brewing

Youth entrepreneur: Brett Roberts- Willis Harper