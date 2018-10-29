Quesnel’s 24th annual Business Excellence Awards were held on Saturday night at the Seniors Centre.
Donna Jacobson was named Business Person of the Year.
Jacobson is the owner of Spa Rivier.
Below is a list of the other winners….
Home based business : Chow Now food And Services
Employee of the year : Amanda Heidema – Johnston Meier Insurance
Community Inclusion: Dairy Queen
Community Spirit : Dave Plant – Quesnel Curling Club
Customer Service: Andrea Grant – Parrallel Health
Tourism Excellence: The Occidental
New business of the year: LaBelle Called Fromagerie
Business of the Year – under 10 employees: Long Table Grocery
Business of the Year- over 10 employees: Barkerville Brewing
Youth entrepreneur: Brett Roberts- Willis Harper