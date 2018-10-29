It will be the end of an era for the 100 Mile House Greyhound depot on October 31st.

With Greyhound ending its bus and cargo service in western Canada, the depot will be changing their focus. Owner Marni Erickson says she and her daughter Montana will operate the depot as a freight location that residents can have items shipped to for pickup, and she wishes to thank the community for their support. The family has operated the 100 Mile depot for over 30 years.

Erickson says that while there is no valid licencee taking over the service, a small company from Merrit is considering it. She says they will keep the public informed through their social media pages.