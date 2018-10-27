The Williams Lake Chamber of Commerce held their annual election of officers and there will be some new faces on the Board.

New Directors include Paul French, John Sam, and Renee Cooper.

Staying for a third term as President is Charlene Harrison who will be joined by first Vice President Vanessa Riplinger and Second Vice President Ray Sanders.

Angela Sommer will continue her role as Past President.

Chamber Executive Director, Mark Doratti was very pleased with this year’s choices.

“We had some great candidates show up. I’m really looking forward to 2019 not that 2018 was bad with the board we had but we’ve instilled a little bit of youth and maybe a little bit of fresher thinking and 2019 looks like a good year.”

Each year the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce holds its annual election of officers the last Thursday in October.