Quesnel City Council is now leading the pack, at least in the Cariboo, when it comes to how much money the Mayor and Councillors will make in the New Year.

Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson, as of January 1st, will receive a remuneration of $56,108.

That compares to $43,688 for Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb and just $15,917 for 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall.

At the other end of the scale, Prince George Mayor Lyn Hall makes $127,889.

It should be noted however, that while Quesnel and Prince George have both increased Council pay in response to the Federal Government’s decision to remove the one-third tax exemption from their remuneration, the issue has not yet been addressed in Williams Lake and 100 Mile.

Taking a look at what the Councillors make.

It is $19,054 for Quesnel, $15,240 for the Lake City and $7,960 for 100 Mile.

And once again PG Councillors make the most at $37,466.