Strong southwesterly winds are expected today over parts of the Central and Northern Interior.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist for Environment Canada Armel Castellan

“You’ve been dealing with this since early this morning gusts up to 40-45 kilometres per hour and you’re going to continue to see it for the remainder of the day and that’s including the Chilcotin. That’s going to last until 7 to 8 tonight, you’re probably going to see gusts upwards of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour.”

Castellan says it could possibly be problematic for the power grid if some trees fall in the wrong place at the wrong time and that it’s fairly typical for this time of year to see winds of 50 gusting to 70.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement regarding these winds late yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.