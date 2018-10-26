UPDATED

Two separate motor vehicle incidents closed Highway 97 overnight. Both involved commercial and passenger vehicles. Ashcroft RCMP have now confirmed that each accident resulted in a fatality.

One person was killed in an incident involving a semi and a passenger vehicle closed the highway in the afternoon of October 25th at Cariboo road in Clinton.The highway reopened at approximately midnight. No further details are available at this time.

Another accident involving a semi and a pickup truck occurred south of 70 Mile House near Chasm. The accident occured at approximately 12 AM October 26th according to Ashcroft RCMP. There was one fatality.

The road reopened at approximately 10 AM this morning. No further details are available at this time. RCMP say the investigations are ongoing into these incidents.