Quesnel RCMP have made a couple of arrests following a drug bust on Winder Street.

Police say they executed a search warrant at around 3-30 and seized a large quantity of drugs, believed to be Methamphetamine and Heroin, along with cash and ammunition.

Two men were taken into custody.

Their names won’t be released until charges are approved by the crown.

Quesnel RCMP General Duty and Crime Reduction Units were also assisted by the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit from Williams Lake.

An investigation into this matter is ongoing.