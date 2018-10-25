Just over two weeks later, another driver in a school zone during school hours was detained by the Williams Lake RCMP for being impaired.

Cst. Colin Champagne said in a news release that police located a vehicle driving on the sidewalk at Pigeon Avenue and Comer Street at 1:43 pm Thursday.

The driver was stopped and was arrested before anyone was injured or a collision occurred.

Police said alcohol was a factor as was in an incident on Wednesday, Oct. 10 near Marie Sharpe Elementary in which a northbound car hit a parked SUV and then crashed into the curb on the sidewalk.

Charges will be recommended in both incidents.

“Our municipal traffic is doing an exceptional proactive approach to locating impaired drivers and removing them from the road before a serious incident occurs,” said RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious driving behavior, and the Williams Lake RCMP will continue to target impaired driving as a detachment priority.