Stress and a costly move is what a Williams Lake business owner has been dealing with since Greyhound Canada announced it will be discontinuing service.

“Greyhound evicted me and I had to be out on or before October 31st,” said the owner of Mojo’s Cafe, Michelle Rauchensteiner.

“I was very surprised so I had to find a new place to move and it’s been pretty stressful.”

Rauchensteiner adds that she has fortunately found a new downtown location to operate in and hopes to reopen by November 1st.

“I’ve been employed here for 8 years and 6 months, and I’ve been an owner now for 2 years and 5 months,” she said.

“I’m doing lots of renovations at the new place I’m going to. I am a little worried about losing the Greyhound customers; that was a bit of a bonus.”

“Hopefully the locals will keep coming.”

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes confirmed Thursday to MyCaribooNow that those who rely on the services provided by Greyhound will be without an option come Greyhound Canada’s departure on October 31st at 11:59 pm.

“We’re continuing to ask the Minister and we’re still out in a loop,” Oakes said.

“What we’ve seen is where it’s profitable and where you see a population base that yes, of course, it makes sense for private industry to step in and take over those routes but a solution definitely needs to be made or supported for our rural ridings.”

“We’ve got a lot of low-income people and seniors who really count on that service.”